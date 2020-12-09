Crash near Bluff Road leads to closure of Hwy 74 at Iberville-Ascension Parish line

IBERVILLE PARISH - Early Wednesday (Dec. 9) morning, a crash led to the closure of Hwy 74 near Bluff Road.

The accident, which occurred west of Bluff Road around 6 a.m., resulted in the closure of Hwy 74 in both directions.

As officials respond to the crash, motorists are advised to use LA 73 to LA 30 as an alternate route.

At this time it is unknown if the crash resulted in any injuries.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

