Crash knocks over I-12 sign, causes rubbernecking traffic jam
BATON ROUGE - A sign along I-12 West, near the Sherwood Forest exit (Exit 4) was knocked down during a Thursday morning crash.
Though there don't appear to be any injuries associated with the incident, it's still causing a significant traffic jam due to rubbernecking.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash knocked down sign on 12-W near Sherwood. Lanes open, but heavy rubbernecking delay to Juban. pic.twitter.com/iBNeoIssKo— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) February 20, 2020