53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash knocks over I-12 sign, causes rubbernecking traffic jam

1 hour 26 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 February 20, 2020 7:57 AM February 20, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: DOTD

BATON ROUGE - A sign along I-12 West, near the Sherwood Forest exit (Exit 4) was knocked down during a Thursday morning crash.

Though there don't appear to be any injuries associated with the incident, it's still causing a significant traffic jam due to rubbernecking. 

Follow @WBRZTraffic for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days