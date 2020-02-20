46°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash knocks over I-12 sign, causes rubbernecking delays
BATON ROUGE - A sign along I-12 West, near the Sherwood Forest exit (Exit 4) was knocked down during a Thursday morning crash.
Though there don't appear to be any injuries associated with the incident, it's still causing a significant traffic jam due to rubbernecking.
Follow @WBRZTraffic for updates.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash knocked down sign on 12-W near Sherwood. Lanes open, but heavy rubbernecking delay to Juban. pic.twitter.com/iBNeoIssKo— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) February 20, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Slaughter Elementary school closed due to flu
-
Police looking for man who allegedly shot at Baker officer during traffic...
-
Globetrotter, Hoops Green, offers sneak peek of upcoming Harlem Globetrotters show
-
Reported shootings on Peerless Street and Choctaw Drive
-
Woman hit, killed by Mardi Gras float