Crash kills teen bicyclist in St. Landry Parish

3 hours 43 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, October 07 2019 Oct 7, 2019 October 07, 2019 7:59 AM October 07, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

OPELOUSAS - A fatal crash near Chevis Road has left an Opelousas teen dead.

Louisiana State Police confirm that on Sunday, Oct. 6, Lane Leger was bicycling southbound on I-49 North Service Road when a Nissan Altima, also traveling southbound, struck the teen from behind, resulting in his ejection from the bike.
 
The 16-year-old's bicycle was not equipped with lights, and the driver of the Nissan was unable to see him.
 
Leger was pronounced deceased at the scene and a toxicology report is pending. The driver of the Nissan was not injured and impairment on his part is not suspected. 

