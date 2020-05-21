Crash kills bicyclist on Airline Hwy in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - State Police are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist on Airline Highway in Livingston Parish.

Authorities say 59-year-old Garry Courtney was riding his bike westbound, near Hwy. 63 when he suddenly turned left into the path of a vehicle. Courtney was seriously hurt in the crash and transported to the hospital. He eventually succumbed to his injuries.

State Police say they are not sure what caused him to turn into traffic. Impairment is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.