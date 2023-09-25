80°
Crash jams up I-10 West at College Drive during afternoon commute

Monday, September 25 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A major wreck in the middle of I-10 blocked westbound traffic and snarled the afternoon commute in Baton Rouge.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on I-10 West just past the 10/12 split. The wreckage brought traffic to a halt as drivers slowly worked their way around two vehicles in the middle of the interstate. 

It's unclear whether anyone was seriously hurt. 

Westbound delays are starting on I-12 around Drusilla Lane.

