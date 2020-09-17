72°
Crash involving two 18-wheelers slows traffic on I-10 E near Lobdell

By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE - Early Thursday morning, around 6:30 a.m., a crash involving two 18-wheelers occurred on I-10 East between Grosse Tete and Lobdell.

The crash, blocking the shoulder lane and resulting in traffic congestion, was moved out of the roadway as of 7:10 a.m.

Officials say it will require clean-up. At this time, it is unknown if the wreck resulted in any injuries. 

This is a developing situation, check back for updates.  

