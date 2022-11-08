Crash involving two 18-wheelers on Mississippi River Bridge bogs down Tuesday morning commute

PORT ALLEN - A crash involving two 18-wheelers on the westbound Mississippi River Bridge caused standstill traffic to back up for miles Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. and initially blocked two lanes of traffic on the three-lane bridge. Officials say no injuries were reported.

As of 8:20 a.m., delays from the top of the bridge continued back until the I-10/I-12 split. The delay climbed to almost two hours, devastating westbound commuters coming into the city.

The 18-wheelers are reportedly waiting on a tow truck. This story will be updated as the wreck clears.