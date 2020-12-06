Crash involving school bus and motorcycle results in one death

IBERIA PARISH - A St. Martinville man died in a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus on highway 182 Friday afternoon.

The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Shane Lacour of St. Martinville.

Around 4 p.m. Louisiana State Police responded to Louisiana Highway 182 at Louisiana Highway 88 in Iberia Parish in regards to an accident.

Lacour was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on LA 182 when the school bus was attempting to turn left onto LA 88 off of LA 182. When the school bus was making the turn it stopped before proceeding to cross the railroad tracks, as required by state law. The rear end did not fully clear the intersection causing the motorcycle to strike the right rear side of the bus.

Even though Lacour wore a DOT approved helmet he still suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus driver was properly restrained and was not injured. The bus was transporting three students at the time of the crash, who all were not injured, according to a report.

Authorities detected no alcohol in the bus driver's system. A toxicology sample was obtained from Lacour for testing.

The crash remains under investigation.