59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash involving passenger vehicle and 18-wheeler slows traffic along I-10 W at College

2 hours 51 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, November 09 2021 Nov 9, 2021 November 09, 2021 6:00 AM November 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash on I-10 West involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler left one person injured and slowed traffic near the College Drive and Acadian Thruway exits Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. and, according to Baton Rouge Police, one wounded person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Shortly after the crash, several lanes along I-10 West were closed, leaving only one lane open for travel. 

WBRZ is monitoring the situation so as to update viewers.

Trending News

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days