Crash involving passenger vehicle and 18-wheeler slows traffic along I-10 W at College

BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash on I-10 West involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler left one person injured and slowed traffic near the College Drive and Acadian Thruway exits Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. and, according to Baton Rouge Police, one wounded person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after the crash, several lanes along I-10 West were closed, leaving only one lane open for travel.

5am.... Not a good start this morning. This is WB I-10 past College. Only right lane passable pic.twitter.com/Xb1i2qozTQ — TTN Baton Rouge (@TotalTrafficBTR) November 9, 2021

