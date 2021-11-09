Latest Weather Blog
Crash involving passenger vehicle and 18-wheeler slows traffic along I-10 W at College
BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash on I-10 West involving a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler left one person injured and slowed traffic near the College Drive and Acadian Thruway exits Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. and, according to Baton Rouge Police, one wounded person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after the crash, several lanes along I-10 West were closed, leaving only one lane open for travel.
WBRZ is monitoring the situation so as to update viewers.
5am.... Not a good start this morning. This is WB I-10 past College. Only right lane passable pic.twitter.com/Xb1i2qozTQ— TTN Baton Rouge (@TotalTrafficBTR) November 9, 2021
For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic.
