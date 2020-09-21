72°
Crash involving overturned cement truck causes brief hazmat situation in Central
CENTRAL - On Monday morning, before 8 a.m., a crash involving an overturned concrete truck and a second vehicle on Joor Road and Lovett Road resulted in a brief hazmat situation that was resolved by 8:28 a.m.
CENTRAL: Crash involving diesel leak and overturned truck on Lovett at Joor. pic.twitter.com/Qnpf3AUwiC— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 21, 2020
Central's Fire Department told WBRZ the truck had a slight diesel leak following the crash, but this has since been fixed and a wrecker is on scene, poised to move the truck.
The incident did not cause any injuries but has resulted in traffic congestion.
Officials say the crash scene should be cleared shortly.
