Crash involving overturned cement truck causes brief hazmat situation in Central

28 minutes ago Monday, September 21 2020 Sep 21, 2020 September 21, 2020 8:37 AM September 21, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - On Monday morning, before 8 a.m., a crash involving an overturned concrete truck and a second vehicle on Joor Road and Lovett Road resulted in a brief hazmat situation that was resolved by 8:28 a.m.

Central's Fire Department told WBRZ the truck had a slight diesel leak following the crash, but this has since been fixed and a wrecker is on scene, poised to move the truck.

The incident did not cause any injuries but has resulted in traffic congestion.

Officials say the crash scene should be cleared shortly.

