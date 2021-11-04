64°
Crash involving deputy on motorcycle reported on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE – Emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a motorcycle patrolman crashed on Airline Highway near Highland Road around lunchtime Friday.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy on the motorcycle was not hurt. The crash happened at the corner of Airline and Thad Cain Lane.
Traffic was congested in the area.
