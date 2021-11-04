64°
Crash involving deputy on motorcycle reported on Airline Highway

4 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Friday, February 17 2017 Feb 17, 2017 February 17, 2017 12:36 PM February 17, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a motorcycle patrolman crashed on Airline Highway near Highland Road around lunchtime Friday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy on the motorcycle was not hurt. The crash happened at the corner of Airline and Thad Cain Lane.

Traffic was congested in the area. Click HERE to access WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology.

@treyschmaltz

