Crash involving 18-wheeler blocking I-12 west at Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-12 Tuesday afternoon.

A large police presence amassed on I-12 west near Essen Lane. Video showed at least two other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Several police vehicles, multiple firetrucks and an ambulance were responding to the crash scene.

No serious injuries were reported.

Three lanes are currently blocked on I-12 west at the crash.