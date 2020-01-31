51°
Crash in Lafourche Parish leaves one pedestrian dead

Thursday, January 30 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

LAROSE - Troopers are investigating a crash that took the life of a pedestrian on Thursday evening.

Louisiana State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on LA 1 near West 65th Street around 6 p.m. 

A 65-year-old woman was traveling north on LA 1 when 71-year-old Bill Chabert Sr. failed to yield. Chabert was walking across LA 1 when the vehicle struck him.

Bill died due to his injuries from the incident. Authorities are waiting for toxicology results for Chabert. 

The driver performed a toxicology test, which showed no sign of alcohol consumption. She was not injured.

