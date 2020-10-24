71°
Crash in Ascension Parish Kills Geismar Woman

Saturday, October 24 2020
ASCENSION - Around 6:30 in the evening on October 23, state troopers were notified about a two vehicle crash on LA Highway 431 near Valentine Road in Ascension Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Chaise N. Curtis of Geismer.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Curtis was traveling south on LA 431 while a pickup truck was going north on LA 431. For reasons still under investigation, Curtis lost control of her car and struck the pickup truck.

Curtis was pronounced dead at the scene, despite wearing her seat belt. The driver of the pickup was properly restrained and suffered only minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

