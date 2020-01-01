44°
Crash causes sudden power outage in Old South Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE – A number of people lost power without warning in Old South Baton Rouge Thursday.
The power outage came during lunch. Entergy officials said the outage was caused by a car crashing into a pole, though it's still unclear where that crash happened.
