Crash briefly shuts down part of Hooper Road Wednesday; two hurt

CENTRAL - A single vehicle accident briefly shut down Hooper Road Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on Hooper Road between Lovett and Joor Road. Authorities say one car rolled over, down a hill. Crews used struts to stabilize the vehicle and extrication tools to free the passengers.

An Air Med helicopter and an ambulance transported two people to the hospital. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

Hooper Road is now open.