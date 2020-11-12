Crash, brief vehicle fire involving 18-wheeler stalls traffic on I-12 at O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, traffic on I-12 at O'Neal Lane is stalled due to a crash that briefly caused an 18-wheeler to catch fire.

First repsonders were able to extinguish the fire as of 5:30 a.m., but remain on scene.

The right and center lanes are still blocked as officials continue to address the situation.

Apparently a vehicle crashed into an 18-wheeler, triggering a brief vehicle fire, which has since been extinguished.

Officials say the crash did not result in any injuries and is not a hazmat situation.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.