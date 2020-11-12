Latest Weather Blog
Crash, brief vehicle fire involving 18-wheeler stalls traffic on I-12 at O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, traffic on I-12 at O'Neal Lane is stalled due to a crash that briefly caused an 18-wheeler to catch fire.
First repsonders were able to extinguish the fire as of 5:30 a.m., but remain on scene.
The right and center lanes are still blocked as officials continue to address the situation.
Apparently a vehicle crashed into an 18-wheeler, triggering a brief vehicle fire, which has since been extinguished.
Officials say the crash did not result in any injuries and is not a hazmat situation.
