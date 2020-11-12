74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash, brief vehicle fire involving 18-wheeler stalls traffic on I-12 at O'Neal Lane

5 hours 30 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, November 12 2020 Nov 12, 2020 November 12, 2020 5:35 AM November 12, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday morning, traffic on I-12 at O'Neal Lane is stalled due to a crash that briefly caused an 18-wheeler to catch fire.

First repsonders were able to extinguish the fire as of 5:30 a.m., but remain on scene.

The right and center lanes are still blocked as officials continue to address the situation.

Apparently a vehicle crashed into an 18-wheeler, triggering a brief vehicle fire, which has since been extinguished. 

Officials say the crash did not result in any injuries and is not a hazmat situation. 

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days