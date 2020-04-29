62°
Crash at I-10 East near Highland causes traffic delays

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, around 6:50 a.m., an accident caused the brief closure of I-10 East after Highland Rd/LA-42/Exit 166.

The interstate in this area was reopened around 7:07 a.m. but traffic is still delayed due to the incident. 

At this time officials are responding to the collision, which appears to involve an 18-wheeler, and it is unknown if the incident caused any injuries. 

WBRZ has reached out to authorities for additional information and will update this article as details are relayed.  

