Crash at Greenwell Springs Road blocking traffic

1 hour 24 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2024 Mar 15, 2024 March 15, 2024 3:32 PM March 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A crash at Greenwell Springs Road Thursday evening resulted in the road being blocked.

Photos show police handling a crash at Greenwell Springs Road and Lisa Drive.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

