Crane overturns at Dow site in Plaquemine; no injuries reported

7 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Friday, September 09 2016 Sep 9, 2016 September 09, 2016 12:10 PM September 09, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

PLAQUEMINE – A crane overturned at the Dow Chemical site in Plaquemine Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, there were no injuries and the site has been secured.

The crane is owned and operated by Mammoet, a company specializing in the lifting and transporting of heavy objects.

Dow officials said they are working alongside Mammoet to investigate the incident to find out what caused the crane to overturn.

