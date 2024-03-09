Crane overturns at Dow site in Plaquemine; no injuries reported

PLAQUEMINE – A crane overturned at the Dow Chemical site in Plaquemine Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, there were no injuries and the site has been secured.

The crane is owned and operated by Mammoet, a company specializing in the lifting and transporting of heavy objects.

Dow officials said they are working alongside Mammoet to investigate the incident to find out what caused the crane to overturn.