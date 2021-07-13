85°
Crane collapse in Canada reportedly kills multiple people

Tuesday, July 13 2021
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Multiple people were killed in a crane collapse at a Canadian construction site on Monday, CNN reports. 

This incident marked the second such collapse in the country within a matter of days.

Officials say Monday's collapse occurred at a high rise that was under construction in Kelowna, British Columbia. 

The crane was attached to the high rise when it toppled and hit an adjacent professional building before crashing into the roof of an "old age home," according to Royal Canadian Mounted Police Inspector Adam MacIntosh.

The exact number of fatalities has yet to be released. 

But, officials have confirmed that several workers were on or near the site when the collapse occurred.

MacIntosh also said that the site of the collapse and the surrounding area were unstable. 

