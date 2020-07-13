Cox Communications makes dating during virus pandemic possible

Finding love doesn't have to be stopped by a pandemic.



Marketing itself to those tired of swiping right, dating site MyCheekyDate and Cox Communications are bringing a more personal form of dating to The Boot--virtual speed dating.



"So with virtual speed dating you are connecting as you would in a bar with people that you don't already know except that you're going to be in a virtual room and then have one-on-one dates with those people," said Amanda Ortiz with MyCheekyDate. "No swiping necessary to participate."



The service will connect local singles from all over the state in a Zoom-like video chat experience.



"First you enter the main room. You mingle, have some drinks, small talk. Then we get started with the one-on-one dates. While you're on a date there's a match button, so if you like the person you're speaking with you click match and if there's a mutual match you get each other's contact info the next day to hopefully make a second date happen from there," said Ortiz.



Organizers say the goal is to offer an experience like meeting someone out in public but from the safety of your own home.



"A lot of people are feeling like they're just not getting to meet people, not getting to interact with people. We thought this would just be such a fun event for people to get to know each other over the internet," said David D'aquin with Cox.



And to get away from the oftentimes superficiality of dating apps.



"With dating apps, you're most of the time just swiping through and you're not really paying attention to that person, their personality, you're just looking at photos and a bio," said Ortiz.



The meeting is for singles ages 25-39. The best part about all of this is that it's FREE!



You can register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/smart-dating-powered-by-cox-virtual-speed-dating-louisiana-singles-tickets-111362095024