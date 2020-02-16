59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cowboys' Jerry Jones apologizes for racial remark in video

2 years 2 months 4 weeks ago Saturday, November 18 2017 Nov 18, 2017 November 18, 2017 12:02 PM November 18, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has apologized after a gossip website posted a 4-year-old video of him making a racially insensitive comment.
  
The Blast website reported the video was shot in 2013 at a Dallas hotel by a white man who asked Jones if he would tape a message for his fiancee. Jones appeared to be joking when he said, "Hey, Jennifer, congratulations on the wedding. Now, you know he's with a black girl tonight, don't you?"
  
After the video's release Friday, Jones apologized in a statement issued by the team, saying, "That comment was inappropriate. It's not who I am, and I'm sorry."
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days