Cowboys beat Saints 27-17, making 5 straight New Orleans losses

The Saints lost to the Cowboys 27-17, making five straight losses for New Orleans.

Taysom Hill threw 4 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. This was Hill's first start of the season and the quarterback did throw for 2 tuchdowns, rushed for 101 yards, and had 264 passing yards.

The depth for New Orleans really showed, as the Saints were without running back Alvin Kamara for the 4th straight game and both of their starting left tackles.

Dallas improved to 8-4 as Dak Prescott threw for 238 yards and 1 score. The Saints defense gave up 405 yards, including 143 on the ground.

The Saints fall to 5-7 on the season. They will travel to face the Jets next Sunday at 12 o'clock.