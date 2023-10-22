Latest Weather Blog
Covington man killed in house fire; investigators say fireplace was not prepared properly
COVINGTON - A man died early Sunday after he lit a fire in his fireplace, but did not open the flue in the chimney.
The State Fire Marshal's Office said firefighters went to Cameo Drive in Covington around 1:15 a.m. Sunday to find the home on fire and the 62-year-old resident in a closet.
Firefighters took the man from the home and sent him to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators said there was still a fire in the fireplace with the flue closed when they arrived.
Firefighters are asking residents to practice safe home-heating as temperatures drop.
-Placing space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains
-Plugging all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords
-Avoiding the use of stoves or ovens to heat homes
-Not overfilling fireplaces/wood-burning stoves and ensuring proper ventilation
-Not leaving candles/open flames (or space heaters) unattended
