Covington man killed in house fire; investigators say fireplace was not prepared properly

COVINGTON - A man died early Sunday after he lit a fire in his fireplace, but did not open the flue in the chimney.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said firefighters went to Cameo Drive in Covington around 1:15 a.m. Sunday to find the home on fire and the 62-year-old resident in a closet.

Firefighters took the man from the home and sent him to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators said there was still a fire in the fireplace with the flue closed when they arrived.

Firefighters are asking residents to practice safe home-heating as temperatures drop.

-Placing space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets and curtains

-Plugging all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords

-Avoiding the use of stoves or ovens to heat homes

-Not overfilling fireplaces/wood-burning stoves and ensuring proper ventilation

-Not leaving candles/open flames (or space heaters) unattended