Covington man killed in attempted armed robbery

COVINGTON - Shortly after midnight on Saturday, January 16, deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to a male subject who arrived by private vehicle driven by another subject, suffering from several gunshot wounds to the chest.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Ramone Cruz was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

As the investigation continued, it was learned that 24-year-old Belle Bamber drove Cruz to the hospital after the pair, along with an additional male subject, 31-year-old Brandon Tibbetts, attempted to rob a residence of an acquaintance they knew.



The trio drove to the residence on JT Roddy Road and kicked the door in. Gunfire was exchanged and Cruz was struck and died as a result of his injuries.

Tibbetts fled the scene prior to deputies arrival.



Bamber was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and second-degree murder. She was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.

Tibbetts was located and arrested in Slidell. He will be booked into Ascension Parish Jail at a later date.