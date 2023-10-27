86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Covington man dies after crashing car into tree Sunday night

3 days 9 hours 29 minutes ago Tuesday, October 24 2023 Oct 24, 2023 October 24, 2023 5:14 AM October 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ROBERT - A 27-year-old man died Sunday night after he reportedly drove off the road and struck a tree in Tangipahoa Parish. 

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Nathan Schroeder, 27, of Covington was driving on LA-40 when he seemingly lost control of his vehicle and left the road before hitting a tree. 

Schroeder was severely injured and taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Trending News

State police obtained a toxicology sample from Schroeder as a part of the investigation into the crash. Troopers did not specify whether he was restrained at the time of the crash. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days