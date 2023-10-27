Covington man dies after crashing car into tree Sunday night

ROBERT - A 27-year-old man died Sunday night after he reportedly drove off the road and struck a tree in Tangipahoa Parish.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Nathan Schroeder, 27, of Covington was driving on LA-40 when he seemingly lost control of his vehicle and left the road before hitting a tree.

Schroeder was severely injured and taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

State police obtained a toxicology sample from Schroeder as a part of the investigation into the crash. Troopers did not specify whether he was restrained at the time of the crash.