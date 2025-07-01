94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Covington man accused of trying to meet up with who he believed was teen arrested in Hammond

2 hours 40 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, July 01 2025 Jul 1, 2025 July 01, 2025 1:48 PM July 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — A Covington man was arrested Monday in Hammond after allegedly having sexually explicit conversations with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old.

Steven Paul Gauthreaux, 38, was arrested after he arranged a time to meet the minor in Hammond.

When he arrived in Tangipahoa Parish, Gauthreaux was taken into custody by the Hammond Police Department awaiting his arrival.

Trending News

Gauthreaux was booked on one count each of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days