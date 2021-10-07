85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Covington High student allegedly attacked teacher as part of TikTok challenge

2 hours 10 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, October 07 2021 Oct 7, 2021 October 07, 2021 11:36 AM October 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - A high school student was arrested in St. Tammany Parish after she allegedly assaulted her physically disabled teacher as part of a social media challenge.

The Covington Police Department said the attack happened Wednesday at Covington High School. The department said the student, 18-year-old Larrianna Jackson, was caught on video punching the 64-year-old teacher, knocking her to the ground. 

Officers believe the attack was likely prompted by a viral social media challenge circulating on TikTok which involves users damaging school property or physically assaulting teachers. 

Trending News

Jackson was booked on a charge of battery of a school teacher. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days