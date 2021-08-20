COVID resurgence leads to numerous event cancellations across La

BATON ROUGE - Concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 have paused a slew of plans during 2021.

At the start of the year, when federal officials began distributing virus-fighting vaccines to states across the U.S., a number of folks couldn't help but hope to see certain aspects of life quickly return to normal. This included the hope that we would soon be able to host and attend both small and large-scale in-person events.

A number of events did take place in-person; delayed weddings were celebrated and family members who hadn't seen each other during 2020 enjoyed tearful reunions.

But summer brought a surge in COVID cases, which meant another series of event cancellations.

Some of Louisiana's large-scale events that organizers decided to cancel were 'Hunting and Fishing Day,' the Angola Rodeo, French Quarter Fest, and Jazz Fest.

In addition to these, a number of smaller-scale community and personal events have been deleted from calendars.

Eagerly anticipated fairs, festivals, and weddings have been put on pause. It's a situation leaves many event-planners in a tough situation, often scrambling to work with vendors to figure out a plan.

In addition to the difficulties faced by event organizers are the many couples who've had to cancel and reschedule their weddings. Would-be brides and grooms now face the emotional impact of postponing one of the most important days of their lives.

Hannah Beal, a Baton Rouge bride-to-be who worked as an event planner prior to the pandemic, explained her emotional state during a recent interview with WBRZ.

"Being able to have that background of planning, I think I was a little bit extra in being able to take my emotions out of it a little bit more and just do the logistical side of it. I could kind of shut down emotionally and just get it re-planned. And of course, it was still very emotional... on the day-of, when we were supposed to be getting married, I was upset... I was genuinely upset."

According to Wedding Wire, the emotions associated with the canceling and rescheduling of a wedding during the pandemic can be incredibly difficult to deal with.

An article on the website that touched on this subject quoted Dr. Paulette Sherman, Psy.D., author of Marriage and the Law of Attraction, as saying, "You may have waited such a long time for this experience, put down a deposit, done all of the planning and even told (and perhaps invited) your loved ones. All of a sudden, with no warning, everything is on hold and no one can tell you when things might be normal again."

The website goes on to suggest that those struggling with anxiety may find comfort in journaling, reaching out to a support system, and getting in touch with a therapist or life coach. Additional suggestions can be found here.

As Louisiana makes its way through the recent resurgence, officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated and wear masks, saying both techniques help to prevent the likelihood of spreading the virus.

Friday at 1:30 p.m. Governor John Bel Edwards will provide an update on how Louisiana is faring in navigating the health crisis.

At that time, the governor's address will be available to view live, on WBRZ Plus.