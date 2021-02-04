COVID hospitalizations hit 2-month low in Louisiana after post-holiday surge

BATON ROUGE - The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Louisiana hit its lowest point in over two months this week.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,295 people in hospitals Thursday, the first time that number has dipped below 1,300 since Dec. 1, 2020. While that number is still more than double the state's phase 3 low of 518, it's a dramatic drop from the peak of 2,069 peak it saw less than four weeks ago.

In that time, the state has also seen a spike in coronavirus-related deaths, often eclipsing 50 in a single day amid the post-holiday surge in cases.

The average positivity rate for Louisiana's daily testing batches often exceeded 10 percent in the first half of January as well. For the past week, however, the positivity rate on new tests has stayed below that 10-percent threshold.

Within the past month, the state has also launched its COVID vaccine initiative. Louisiana has administered more than 530,000 total vaccines, with about 130,000 people completing the entire two-part vaccine process.

Governor Edwards placed the state under a "modified" phase 2 order the day before Thanksgiving in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus throughout the holidays. He extended that order Dec. 22 and again on Jan. 12 as the state saw cases rise before and after Christmas.

The current phase 2 order is set to expire Feb. 10.