COVID diagnosis is a 'wake up call,' Ascension president encourages vaccines after testing positive for virus

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish President tested positive for coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated.

Clint Cointment's symptoms are described as mild, his government spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. He'll work from home while he gets healthy.

“The Delta variant does not discriminate against anyone,” Cointment said in a statement.

He said he hopes his diagnosis is a "wake up call" and encouraged "everyone to get vaccinated, as this can lessen

the severity of symptoms.”

Cointment said Ascension Parish would follow the governor's mask mandate order which starts Wednesday amid the latest surge in coronavirus cases.

“We have come too far, and overcome too much, to go backwards now. I’m asking everyone to please mask up and, if you haven’t already been, get vaccinated,” Cointment added.

Cointment had been fully vaccinated for COVID.

Free vaccines are available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit and at pharmacies throughout the parish.