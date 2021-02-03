49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

COVID-19 vaccines to be administered at Southern University on Thursday

1 hour 21 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, February 03 2021 Feb 3, 2021 February 03, 2021 8:03 PM February 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health plans to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people 70 years and older on Thursday, Feb. 4. 

The vaccinations will take place at the F.G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

The Louisiana Department of Health recommends some individuals who are eligible for the vaccine should wait if they have already gotten the vaccine within the last 14 days, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are not out of isolation, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 90 days, or have received monoclonal antibody therapy or convalescent plasma in the last 90 days. 

Vaccinations are limited. Those who are interested and eligible are required to pre-register. 

Click here to register. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days