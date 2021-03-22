69°
COVID-19 vaccines distributed to East Baton Rouge jail
BATON ROUGE - Almost 200 inmates have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials.
CorrectHealth, the healthcare provider for the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, announced Friday that 190 inmates who qualified for the vaccine under state guidelines got their first shot. Medical and correctional staff members who wanted the vaccine also received doses.
The Louisiana Department of Health is expected to distribute a second round of vaccines to the jail within the next month.
