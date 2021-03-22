69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

COVID-19 vaccines distributed to East Baton Rouge jail

57 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, March 22 2021 Mar 22, 2021 March 22, 2021 6:16 PM March 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

BATON ROUGE - Almost 200 inmates have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials.

CorrectHealth, the healthcare provider for the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, announced Friday that 190 inmates who qualified for the vaccine under state guidelines got their first shot. Medical and correctional staff members who wanted the vaccine also received doses. 

The Louisiana Department of Health is expected to distribute a second round of vaccines to the jail within the next month. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days