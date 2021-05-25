COVID-19 vaccination sites in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Officials in Ascension Parish issued a Monday news release, reminding locals that COVID-19 vaccinations are available at several locations within the parish.

The list of locations can be found below.

Frank Sotile pavilion

The Louisiana National Guard will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, May 26 in Donaldsonville, at the Frank Sotile pavilion, 2162 Thibaut Dr., Donaldsonville, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., drive-thru, no appointment needed.

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

Pfizer vaccines continue to be available at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, Tuesday thru Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., walk-ins welcome – no appointment necessary. Authorized for people age 12 and older.

The Ascension Parish Health Unit

The Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 East Ascension Complex Blvd., Gonzales, continues to administer Moderna vaccines, by appointment only. Call 225-450-1424. Authorized for people age 18 and older.

For other vaccination locations and providers, officials ask that locals visit the Louisiana Department of Health's website: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/