COVID-19 testing available at St. John Parish Community Center

LAPLACE - St. John the Baptist Parish has partnered with Ochsner Health to provide free COVID-19 testing at the St. John Parish Community Center.

Parish President Jaclyn Hotard announced that on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m testing will be available. The Community Center is located at 2900 Hwy 51 in LaPlace.

People ages 2 years and older are able to get tested.

Walk-ups are welcome.

Bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable to get tested. Testing is free and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Test results can be accessed through the MyChart patient portal or by phone.

Those who test positive will have the choice to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program. The program is designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care.

Participants will receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to the 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support:

Call the free Ochsner information line at 844-888-2772 for 24/7 advice and COVID-19 information.

Established Ochsner patients can schedule a video visit with their provider and send secure messages via MyOchsner .

New patients can see a provider over video through www.ochsner.org/virtualvisits or via the Ochsner Anywhere Care app.

For more information, visit www.sjbparish.com.