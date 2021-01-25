COVID-19 outbreak connected to Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament held in Gonzales, says LDH

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed that the Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament that was held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales is the reason for a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the area.

The tournament happened on Jan. 15 & 16 this year.

More than 20 reports of athletes, staff, and attendees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the LDH.

The LDH recommends that anyone who attended the tournament "should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should immediately contact their healthcare provider to get tested even if they are not experiencing symptoms."

The Department said in an email that all individuals who attended the event:

...Should also quarantine, or stay home, to prevent further spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 can be transmitted before symptoms appear and even by people who never experience symptoms. The standard quarantine period is 14 days after exposure, but LDH accepts the following shortened quarantine options:



-If symptoms do not develop by day 10 post-exposure, the quarantine period can be shortened to 10 days.

-If an exposed person tests negative by a viral test (not an antibody test) on day 5 or later post-exposure, and they have no symptoms by day 7 post-exposure, the quarantine period can be shortened to 7 days.



Individuals following one of the shortened quarantine options should continue to self-monitor for symptoms for the entire 14 days and carefully follow all prevention measures, including masking, distancing and hand hygiene.

Anyone with questions about isolation or quarantine can call the LDH Contact Tracing line for further information: 877-766-2130.