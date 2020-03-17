COVID-19 concerns cause Mall of Louisiana, Tanger to alter hours; National retailers temporarily close

BATON ROUGE- Several retailers are temporarily closing their doors and changing their hours of operation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mall of Louisiana has altered its hours from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The seating at its food court will be closed and the annual visit from the Easter Bunny is postponed.

The Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales has also temporarily changed its hours, now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While these malls remain open, some of the stores inside have announced closures until further notice including Abercrombie & Fitch, Aerie, Allen Edmonds, American Eagle, Anthropologie, Bath & Body Works, Champs Sports, Crate & Barrel, Express, Express Factory Outlet, Footaction, Fossil, Hollister, J. Crew, Jos. A Bank, Kendra Scott, Lady Foot Locker, Lulelemon, Lush, Men’s Warehouse, Nike, Nordstrom Rack, Pottery Barn, Sephora, Steve Madden, T-Mobile, Urban Outfitters, Van Heusen, Verizon, White House Black Market and Williams Sonoma. Beauty will be shutting down on Thursday.

Most of the stores plan on reopening by the end of March, but those dates may be pushed back depending on the virus spread.