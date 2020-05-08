COVID-19 brings changes to the local beauty industry

BATON ROUGE - With the closure of barbershops, hair salons, and all the places people go to look and feel their best, many forced to maintain their outer appearance without the professionals, forcing pros to adapt how they do business.

According to wedding makeup artist, Marissa Mizell, “mascara and lip balm. Girl, makes you feel on, makes you feel like everything is fine.”

Whether you want some bangs or to try a new makeup look, people are taking a more proactive approach to their beauty regimen as the spread of corona virus has closed all the beauty spots.

“Shampoos and products that's easy, but picking up a pair of scissors, that's a whole other issue. The hair grows, but you'll just have to deal with it until the hair grows back,” said Jacqueline Richardson, co-owner and stylist at Happy Hair Salon on Jefferson Highway.

Salons, like hers, have closed their physical doors, but have their virtual door wide open, launching a website to help people with their stay-at-home beauty struggle.

“We'll be more than happy to give you a free virtual consultation just to help with what products to choose,” Richardson said.

The state board of cosmetology issued guidelines for reopening salons after May 15th, including the mandatory use of personal protective equipment for both stylist and client, temperature screening, six feet of space between anyone in the salon, and no waiting areas.

Richardson said she and her staff are adjusting to the new policies, including purchasing disposable capes and no walk-in appointments.

“You're required to wear a mask the entire time during the services. We're going to sanitize the stations and all of tools before and after appointments,” explained Richardson.

While some businesses are shuttering, Happy Hair is an exception as the team looks to expand post-covid by hiring more licensed stylists.

With the peak of wedding season pretty much canceled, bridal makeup artists are also adjusting.

“It's completely just non-existent right now. I know alot of my brides have rescheduled for August or later,” said Marissa Mizell, a wedding makeup artist.

Although she's not getting face-time with her clients these days, Mizell says shes doing what she can to stay connected.

“I miss my brides and the human interaction and all of that, so staying engaged in social media, doing little tutorials on line just staying connected how i can right now,” explained Mizell.

For more information on the guidelines issued by the Louisiana board of cosmetology, you can visit http://www.lsbc.louisiana.gov/pdfs/Re_open_salon.pdf .

To get more information about hiring at Happy Hair Salon, you can email happyhairsb@gmail.com .