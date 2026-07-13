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Courtney Bridge over Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish closed for safety reasons

2 hours 19 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2026 Jul 13, 2026 July 13, 2026 4:37 PM July 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN — A bridge over the Tickfaw River, just north of Holden, has been closed after safety inspectors deemed it unfit for motorists. 

State Senator Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development examined Courtney Bridge along La. 1036 and found public safety concerns, leading to the immediate closure of the bridge. 

According to Hodges, though, funding to replace the bridge was secured in 2025 and the DOTD has reached out to an engineering design firm for a timeline update. 

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Officials ask drivers to use alternate routes in the meantime. The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 10 said the closure may affect emergency response times. 

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