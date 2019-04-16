70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Court upholds conviction of child molester's killer

2 hours 9 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 April 16, 2019 6:01 PM April 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Walker man's conviction and sentence in the 2015 killing of his girlfriend's convicted molester have been upheld by Louisiana's Supreme Court.
  
Without comment, the court on Monday rejected 25-year-old Jace Crehan's appeal of his second-degree murder conviction, which carries a mandatory life sentence.
  
The Advocate reports that Crehan was convicted in December 2017 of stabbing and strangling 47-year-old Robert Noce Jr. in Noce's trailer in Zachary.
  
Noce had two weeks earlier been put on probation after pleading "no contest" to molesting Brittany Monk when she was a child.
  
Monk, now 21, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for her role in Noce's death. She is appealing a 35-year sentence.
  
Noce was a former boyfriend of Monk's mother and raised Monk for about 10 years after her mother abandoned her.
  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days