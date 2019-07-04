Court: Therapy dog didn't sway jury against sex offender

Image: ohio.com

AKRON, Ohio - An Ohio appeals court has rejected an inmate's claim that the jury in his trial was influenced by a county-employed therapy dog used to calm a testifying young victim.



The Akron Beacon Journal reports the ruling on Michael Jacobs' complaint to the 9th District Court of Appeals is considered important in Ohio because it was the first time a state appellate court heard a case challenging the use of therapy dogs during trial.



Jacobs was convicted in 2014 of having sex with a minor and providing drugs to another. He's serving a four-year prison sentence.



He argued the Labrador-golden retriever mix was a distraction in the Summit County courtroom.



Prosecutors contended that the dog was out of the view of jurors as it sat by the child's feet.