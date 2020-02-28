Court: New details emerge as judge hears case surrounding death of 74-year-old allegedly killed by teen brothers

Angela Haymon was killed outside of her Woodlawn Acres area home on Dec. 30 2019 Photo: Resthaven

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, new details emerged in the case revolving around the death of Angela Haymon, a 74-year-old resident of a Woodlawn Acres area home who was shot to death on Dec. 30.

The teenagers accused of killing Haymon are brothers, 15-year-old Xavier Cade and 16-year-old Jerome Cade.

While Xavier is accused of pulling the trigger, Jerome is accused of participating in the planned burglary that led to Haymon's death.

According to The Advocate, a hunting rifle used during the incident was determined to have been stolen from a vehicle parked across the street from Haymon's home only one week before the fatal shooting.

A detective with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office took the stand and said items associated with the stolen rifle were later found in the brothers' shared bedroom.

On Thursday, East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court Judge Gail Grover determined that probable cause exists against both of the Cade brothers, but doesn't support the counts on which they were arrested.

Xavier's charges were first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and armed robbery while Jerome's were principal to both first-degree murder and armed robbery.

So, Jerome's case will likely proceed in juvenile court as he now faces a more minor charge.

But Xavier's will still automatically be transferred to adult court.

This is because state law requires such transfers for defendants 15 and up who face certain felonies.

During the trial, the boy's mother, Octavia Cade, said that after the shooting, Xavier told her he "just wanted a car."

She said in the past, he'd taken her car without permission multiple times, but that he did not have a history of violence.

She went on to say Xavier shared his account of the circumstances leading up to Haymon's killing. The teen explained that he'd been under the carport when Haymon came out of the house, yelling for the boys to leave and then grabbed the rifle he was holding, causing the weapon to go off in the process.

Octavia then went on to say Jermone told her they were "looking in cars" on the night of the shooting, though officials said there was no evidence of car burglaries in the area around that time.

Octavia also said that the day after Haymon's death, she went to the family's home to apologize and discovered that Haymon's husband was her coworker.

She described him and his family as "wonderful people" and became visibly upset while saying this.

The Advocate reports that during a brief recess, while Octavia was outside of the courtroom, she said, "Our children may come from a home of good values and standards, but anything can happen. There are so many negative influences out there. Our children are dealing with so much."

Angela Haymon was a great-grandmother and member of The Church of Latter-Day Saints. She is survived by her husband, four children, and her sister.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said the case against Xavier Cade will likely be presented before a grand jury in the coming weeks.

"No one wins in this case," Moore said. "It's going to have devastating effects on both sides no matter what the outcome."