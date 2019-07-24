Court hearing delayed for justice of the peace accused of abusing his family for years

BATON ROUGE - In court Wednesday waiting for his bond hearing, Moses Evans found out that the man he thought was representing him didn't want the job.

"He was unable to find counsel as late as this morning," Assistant District Attorney Melanie Fields explained.

Evans, a justice of the peace and former Baton Rouge Police officer, is accused of beating his girlfriend and step-children for more than a decade.

The allegations include claims he choked his children, beat them with blunt objects like a flashlight and pipes, and in some cases punished one of them with water-boarding.

Because of the charges, the District Attorney's office requested that he be held pending a Gwen's Law hearing. Gwen's Law requires the court to conduct hearings to determine bail for people accused of domestic violence based on if they think there's a likelihood that the suspect could be dangerous.

"It allows for the prosecutor to get more specific information that the court might not have that's outside of the four corners of the affidavit to consider, in terms of safety for the victim," Fields said.

It came out of a case where a domestic abuse suspect bonded out of jail and killed his accuser.

The prosecutors have a maximum of five days to get all that information together before bail gets set by the judge. Evans has been in jail since last Friday.

The judge assigned Evans a public defender for the hearing which is now supposed to happen on Friday.