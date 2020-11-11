Court denies Britney Spears' attempt to wrest control of her estate from her father

The BBC reports that Louisiana-born singer, Brittney Spears has failed to regain control of her estate, with a Los Angeles judge ruling against her request, Tuesday.

The 38-year-old entertainer's father, Jamie Spears, has been his daughter's legal guardian for 12 years, due to concerns about her mental health.

For well over a decade, the award-winning star's personal life and assets have been managed by her father and attorney - who are also legally able to restrict her visitors and communicate with doctors about her treatment.

In a recent court appearance, a lawyer explained that the pop star is "afraid" of her father, and that she won't perform as long as he remains in control of her finances and life.

The singer's lawyer, Samuel Ingham, also said Spears and her father have no "viable working relationship" and have not spoken in a "long while."

But Vivian Thoreen, Jamie Spears' lawyer, fired back that the reason the father and daughter hadn't spoken was due to advice the pop singer received from her attorney, who'd told her to refrain from reaching out to her father.

Thoreen also defended Jamie Spears' record as conservator, saying that when he assumed the role, his daughter faced tens of millions of dollars in lawsuits but his leadership successfully propelled her business out of financial danger and into a thriving operation that is now worth $60m.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said Tuesday she would consider future appeals for his dismissal or outright removal but in the meantime, the financial company Bessemer Trust has been appointed as a co-conservator.

As the ongoing legal battle continues, a group of fans have created a movement in support of the entertainer's side of the argument.

The movement, called "Free Britney" is organized by fans who believe Spears is being kept prisoner by her father and others.



Some in the movement say Spears sends coded messages about her captivity through her social media accounts.

The star recently responded to their concern in a video, saying she was doing "fine".

"I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine," she said. "I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life."

Following the court hearing, Britney posted a vintage photograph of children playing in the street, captioned: "Keep jumping towards your dreams".

Some interpreted it as a cryptic comment on the court case. "Love you, your freedom is coming," wrote one fan in the comments.

"Keep jumping baby," added another. "I love you so much, we're here for you and we'll get through this!"

Britney Spears' mother, and James's ex-wife, Lynne Spears was allowed to take part in the hearing as an interested party.

In a statement released through her lawyer, she said her daughter should not be forced to obey her father's demands, calling their relationship "toxic."