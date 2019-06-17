Court denies appeal for man convicted of killing college student

ANGOLA - A man serving two life sentences for murdering two women in the Lafayette area was denied appeals for both his convictions Monday.

KATC reports Brandon Lavergne was denied appealability for his convictions in the murders of Lisa Pate and college student Mickey Shunick. Lavergne claimed his sentence constituted cruel and unusual punishment due in part to his time spent in solitary confinement.

He also alleged the court that convicted him shouldn't have had full jurisdiction over his case because elements of the crime happened in Lafayette Parish and that his attorneys did a poor job advising him.

The United States Court of Appeals declined to allow the appeal to proceed due to Lavergne failing to demonstrate the United States District Court’s rejection of his arguments was incorrect.

Lavergne previously tried to break out of Angola last year but did not make it outside the fences. He also tried a hunger strike, which only lasted a few days.

The murders of Pate and Shunick happened in 1999 and 2012 respectively.