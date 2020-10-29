Court: Denham Springs woman indicted on charges of stealing $750k from employer

BATON ROUGE - A 34-year-old Denham Springs woman who worked for a mental healthcare facility has been indicted for allegedly embezzling $750,000 from the facility.

According to the Department of Justice, Brittany Monroe Knapp was charged with wire fraud and identity theft, which she allegedly carried out while working for Oceans Behavioral LLC between October of 2017 and December of 2019.

Knapp is accused of creating PayPal online merchant accounts and then illegally using the corporate credit cards of two other Ocean's employees to add funds to the PayPal accounts she'd created. After this, authorities say Knapp added the money in each PayPal account to her personal bank account.

Knapp is said to have carried this out by allegedly forging an employee's signature on multiple 'Capital Expense Request' approval forms, to authorize the approval of requested purchases.

Knapp then allegedly submitted the 'approved' forms, thus forcing Oceans Healthcare to pay for the fraudulent credit card charges.

The incident remains under investigation by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter J. Smyczek.

A federal grand jury returned the three-count indictment against Knapp Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Knapp pled not guilty.