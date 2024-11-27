Court again delays indictment deadline for man accused of killing Loranger woman and her daughter

NEW ORLEANS — A federal magistrate judge has granted another delay as prosecutors seek to indict a man in the deaths of a Loranger woman and one of her young daughters.

Daniel Callihan has been charged in Louisiana and Mississippi with counts related to the death of Callie Brunett, 35, and her daughter Erin, 4. Another daughter was abducted and Callihan told investigators that he wanted to keep the child as a sex slave, according to a federal court document.

Since the summer, prosecutors and Callihan's lawyers have held negotiations on which counts he should face in federal court. A magistrate on Tuesday said negotiations could continue until Jan. 3.

Burnett was killed in Louisiana and her daughter was killed near Jackson, Mississippi.

A co-defendant also faces charges.